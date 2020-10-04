2 Arkansas prison inmate deaths; 43 have died from COVID-19

Tents are seen behind wire fences near buildings of the Federal Medical Center prison in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Hundreds of inmates inside the facility have tested positive for COVID-19 and several inmates have died with numbers expected to rise. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Two state prison inmates have died from complications of COVID-19, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC). This is the ADC’s 43 reported death related to the virus.

One death happened Friday, October 2. The man was serving time at the Wrightsville Unit, he was in his late 60s. He was pronounced dead at UAMS in Little Rock, according to the ADC.

On Thursday, October 1, 2020, a Division of Correction inmate was pronounced dead at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff. The Maximum Security Unit inmate was undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms. He was in his early 60s.

The first COVID-19 deaths were inmates at the Cummins Unit — five — that happened from May 1 – 3. The first female death happened on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was an inmate at Wrightsville and was in her late 30s. She died at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.