19 students from St. Dominic High School test positive for COVID-1

O’FALLON, MO (KTVI) – St. Dominic High School in O’Fallon, MO is canceling all student activities until August 9th after 19 students tested positive for COVID-19. Students tested positive following outdoor graduation and an off-site prom.

St. Dominic released a letter Monday that read in part, “We informed all families with students who attended either event and have encouraged them to follow the guidance recommended by local health officials and the CDC, including monitoring their children for any symptoms of COVID-19. We took steps recommended by health officials and executing both of these events”

The letter revealed 2 guests also tested positive.

During Monday’s briefing from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force Dr. Alex Garza said, “This weekend we continued to see an alarming rise in our COVID-19 cases across the St. Louis Region.”

He said St. Charles County is one of several locations in the region where cases are rapidly growing. Garza said, “Hospitalizations and admission rates are rising and it is imperative that we slow them down.”

Patients are seeing better outcomes, according to Garza. More than 3,000 patients have been treated and released from the pandemic task force hospital members. Garza believes the best way to avoid another shutdown is for more people to wear masks when they are unable to social distance.

“Most models show you have to get up into that 90% participation rate in order to really reap the benefits of a mask policy,” he said. “Everyone really needs to participate.”