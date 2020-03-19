16 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 50 total cases in state

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 16 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The new cases are in Desoto, Forrest, Harrison, Holmes, Jackson, Jones, Pearl River, Smith, Walthall, Wilkinson, Winston and Yazoo Counties. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 50.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases

New cases reported March 19, 2020

CountyCases
DeSoto1
Forrest1
Harrison3
Holmes1
Jackson1
Jones1
Pearl River3
Smith1
Walthall1
Wilkinson1
Winston1
Yazoo1
Total16

All Mississippi cases to date

CountyCases
Bolivar2
Coahoma2
Copiah2
DeSoto2
Forrest4
Hancock2
Harrison7
Hinds6
Holmes1
Jackson2
Jones1
Leflore4
Madison1
Monroe1
Pearl River7
Perry1
Smith1
Walthall1
Wilkinson1
Winston1
Yazoo1
Total50

Click here for more information about the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories