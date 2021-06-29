15 state employees at Truman Building test positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — 15 state employees who work in the Truman Building have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Missouri Office of Administration.

These employees all worked in one area and because of that over 100 employees who were in the area and close contacts are being offered COVID-19 testing.

Close contacts of those who tested positive were asked to work from home while waiting for test results.

Employees can return to work depending on their health and current CDC guidelines.