140 kids test positive for COVID-19 in the last week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In the last week, approximately 140 school-aged children have tested positive for COVID-19.

Doctors at Cox and Mercy hospitals say that since the mask mandate expired, they have been treating a higher number of pediatric patients suffering from the virus.

Dr. Abhishek Watts at Mercy Hospital says that as of Friday, July 30th, six children are being treated for COVID-19, and four are under the age of twelve.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kayce Morton, a pediatric hospitalist at CoxHealth, says that the hospital has recently been admitting up to five children every week.

Symptoms range from fever and trouble breathing to full COVID pneumonia.