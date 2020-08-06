11 nursing home COVID-19 related deaths; state total at 170

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Ten of 11 nursing home deaths happened at Hot Springs Nursing & Rehabilitation – A Waters Community, and the other death happened at Dermott City Nursing Home, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) report for Wednesday, August 5.

This is Dermott City Nursing Home’s second death. The nursing home is in Chicot County, which had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases, 149, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson’s daily briefing.

Dermott City Nursing Home has 70 certified beds. In a February 2020 state inspection report it was cited for 16 deficiencies. In January 2019, the facility had a payment suspension and was fined nearly $14,000 in penalties, according to a government report.

Hot Springs Nursing & Rehabilitation – A Waters Community is in Garland County. It, too, was one of the state’s top counties for new COVID-19 cases at 29, according to the governor. These are the first deaths reported at the nursing home, according to the ADH.

On January 2020, Hot Springs Nursing & Rehabilitation – A Waters Community had 13 deficiencies and one infection deficiency. This facility has been fined $88,000, according to a government report.

Additional nursing homes with double-digit resident deaths:

Woodland Hills H&R Center (Pulaski County), 19

Waters of White Hall (Jefferson County), 16

The Lakes at Maumelle H&R (Pulaski County), 13

Mitchell’s Nursing Home (Yell County), 11

Overall, 18 COVID-19 related deaths were reported for Wednesday, bringing the state’s total deaths to 508, according to the governor’s briefing.

