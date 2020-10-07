11 Greene County residents die due to COVID-19, Health Department says

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of 11 Greene County residents due to COVID-19 Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Below is a list of the individuals who lost their lives:

A man in his 60s

A woman in her 70s

A woman in her 70s

A woman in her 70s

A man in his 80s

A man in his 80s

A man in his 80s

A man in his 80s

A man in his 90s

A woman in her 90s

A woman in her 100s

The Health Department extends its condolences to everyone impacted by these losses.

In the first week of October, 35 deaths have been reported by the Health Department. A total of 112 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19.

Health director Clay Goddard posted a statement on his twitter page: