11 Greene County residents die due to COVID-19, Health Department says

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of 11 Greene County residents due to COVID-19 Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Below is a list of the individuals who lost their lives:
- A man in his 60s
- A woman in her 70s
- A woman in her 70s
- A woman in her 70s
- A man in his 80s
- A man in his 80s
- A man in his 80s
- A man in his 80s
- A man in his 90s
- A woman in her 90s
- A woman in her 100s
The Health Department extends its condolences to everyone impacted by these losses.
In the first week of October, 35 deaths have been reported by the Health Department. A total of 112 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19.
Health director Clay Goddard posted a statement on his twitter page:
“There is no escaping these daily reminders that COVID-19 is not over, that it is deadly and that we all have a part to play in preventing its spread. As the number of deaths from this virus continues to climb, we must never lose sight of the solemn role we all play to protect each other from this deadly disease. There are so many people who are doing the right things. I don’t want you to think we don’t see your sacrifices. There are far more people taking precautions, creatively connecting with one another and doing their part. But this virus survives on our vulnerabilities. And right now, our biggest vulnerabilities seem to be apathy and divisiveness. They are the fuel keeping COVID-19 alive. This week, we are seeing the tragic results of decisions we as individuals made three or four weeks ago. Those decisions have consequences, and we can never truly know how our individual actions ripple throughout our community. We must commit anew to personal responsibility for protecting ourselves, our loved ones and even the people we might not directly meet. Lives quite literally depend on us wearing our masks, washing our hands and watching our distance.”Clay Goddard