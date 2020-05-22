100-year old WWII veteran wins 58-day fight against COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (FOX)– Lloyd Falk, a 100-year-old WWII veteran, was hospitalized on March 24 as one of the first coronavirus patients at Henrico, Parham & Retreat Doctors’ Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. Nearly two months later, he was cleared of the virus and released from the hospital.

According to the hospital, Falk lost his wife of 74 years to the virus just a few weeks before his own recovery. But that didn’t stop the hospital staff from sending him off on the best note possible.

“Mr. Falk continued to stay strong, defying the odds and surviving his fight against COVID-19,” the hospital wrote on Facebook.

“This afternoon, the care team at HCA Healthcare’s Henrico Doctors’ Hospital honored Mr. Falk and his late wife, lining up the hallways and cheering him on as he was wheeled out of the hospital to begin his rehabilitation and recovery.”