Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Regional News
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Top Stories
6 firefighters injured while battling Missouri blaze
MSU college student move onto campus
Oscar-winning producer’s special visit to Branson
St. Louis firefighters save four children’s lives
Watch
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Storm Preparedness
Report It
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Stec signs books, teaches leadership
Top Stories
Carlson slugs his way to AAA Memphis
Drillers walk off Cardinals 5-4
Drillers hammer Cards in Tulsa
Chiefs add experienced Claiborne to secondary
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
ozarks hero
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers
Life Beyond Bars
Life Beyond Bars: Employers Hiring Former Offenders
Life Beyond Bars: The Reentry Process
Life Beyond Bars: Vocational Training Inside Missouri Prisons
Courageous Conversations: Life Beyond Bars
Courageous Conversations: Life behind bars
Life Beyond Bars
Life Beyond Bars: Employers Hiring Former Offenders
Life Beyond Bars: The Reentry Process
Life Beyond Bars: Vocational Training Inside Missouri Prisons
Courageous Conversations: Life Beyond Bars
Courageous Conversations: Life behind bars
More Life Beyond Bars Headlines