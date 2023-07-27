Kwik Dry Carpet Cleaning Contest

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
91°
Sign Up
Springfield
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigates
Missouri News
Arkansas News
Crime
Your Local Election HQ
Health Code Violations
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
National News
Putting the Ozarks First
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Why US-65 ramp closed at James River Freeway
Video
Top Stories
How to keep your car from overheating
Osage Beach firefighters use PWC to jump onto boat
Video
Canine unit to be showcased at the Empire Fair
Video
Still hot while holding onto a slight rain chance
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Ozarks Regional Live Weather Cameras
Watches and Warnings
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Your Weather Photos
Weather Class
School Closings
Storm Preparedness
Top Stories
Still hot while holding onto a slight rain chance
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday, July 26 Weather – Heat begins to soar
Video
Heat dome in place, but may see a quick “break”
Video
Heat here to stay
Video
Rain Scarce, intense heat building
Video
Video
Watch Newscasts
Latest Video
Right Now Livestream
KOLR 10 Daybreak
Sports
Local Sports
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
MSU Bear Nation
NFL Draft
NFL
Basketball Challenge
KC Kickoff
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
LIV Golf
Big Race – Daytona
Big Race – Indy
Lucas Oil Speedway
Top Stories
Ford’s basketball Bears having productive summer
Video
Kelce likes the Chiefs newcomers in camp
Video
Pinson vs the Pro: Fremont Hills
Video
Pierceson Coody claims his second victory of the …
Video
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks FOX AM
Ozarks Live
Tell Me Something Good
Exploring the Ozarks
Contests / Events
Show Us Your Colors
Entertainment
Springfield’s Remarkable Women
Golden Apple Award
Best of Branson
Gas price tracker
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
About Us
Newsletter Sign-Up
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet The Team KOLR 10 & FOX 49
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Rescan TV Tutorial
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Kwik Dry Carpet Cleaning Contest
Trending Stories
Why US-65 ramp closed at James River Freeway
Osage Beach firefighters use PWC to jump onto boat
What preparation looks like for the Ozark Empire …
Child thrown from carnival ride in Illinois, flown …
The latest happenings at the Branson Landing