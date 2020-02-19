Kelly’s Pin-Floral Arrangements-02/19/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC
Ozarks Tonight
Courageous Conversations
Kids Read School Menus
Elections
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Three charged after 11-year-old gives birth in Missouri bathtub
LIVE UPDATES: Brad Jennings returns to court to sue Highway Patrol sergeant
Video
Ryan Newman walking around, playing with daughters in hospital 2 days after Daytona 500 wreck
Ten more flu-related deaths reported in Arkansas
Video
Live Stream
Video Center
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Extravaganza
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
KOLRful Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
Interactive Radar
School Visits
Top Stories
Wednesday, February 19 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday, February 18 Overnight Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday, February 18 Morning Forecast
Video
Monday, February 17 Overnight Forecast
Video
Monday, February 17 Morning Forecast
Video
Sunday, February 16 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
The Big Game
SEC Football
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Big Race – Daytona
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Blue Jays blitz past School of the Ozarks
Video
Freeman leaves Missouri State heads to JUCO
Video
Royals Salvy wants to stay behind the plate
Video
Denny Hamlin wins Daytona 500
Living Ozarks
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Auto Racing Challenge
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Obituaries
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
Don’t Miss
Horoscopes
Lottery
Home For The Holidays
Veterans Voices
Japan 2020
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2020
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Professionals
Basketball Madness
Search
Search
Search
Kelly’s Pin-Floral Arrangements-02/19/20
Kelly Smith
Posted:
Feb 19, 2020 / 10:16 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 19, 2020 / 10:16 AM CST
Trending Stories
Three charged after 11-year-old gives birth in Missouri bathtub
Springfield leaders consider expanding city limits
Video
Pair charged with holding woman captive and sexually assaulting her
Local News
Ten more flu-related deaths reported in Arkansas