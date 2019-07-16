Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Newsfeed Now
Washington D.C. Bureau
Top Stories
Patrol: 2 die when vehicle fleeing police overturns
Top Stories
WANTED: Two suspects involved in a double shooting
Netflix deletes graphic suicide scene from first season of “13 Reasons Why”
HIV/AIDS deaths fall by one-third since 2010, but experts say more could be done
Kansas City man convicted of abusing, killing daughter
Watch
Live Stream
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
Daily Weather
Interactive Radar
Storm Preparedness
Report It
Sports
NFL
Springfield Cardinals
College Sports
Racing
Ozarks High School Sports
Local Sports
Top Stories
Time out: Dan Lucy talks about the St. Louis Cardinals
Top Stories
Defending Champion Lasers top Philadelphia in opener
Top Stories
Despite loss, Gonzalez notches 13th RBI in eight games
Cards win 4th straight in extra innings
Rojer rejoins Lasers for 2019
Carlson scores three as Springfield tops Arkansas, 6-4
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Viewers Club
Obituaries
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers
Entertainment News with Jasmine-07/16/19
Keeping Up With The Community
Posted:
Jul 16, 2019 / 11:43 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 16, 2019 / 11:43 AM CDT