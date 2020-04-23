Bingo Blitz and Feeding America-04/23/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Squirrel causes power outage in Nixa Thursday morning, power restored
Top Stories
398,000 Missourians have filed for unemployment since mid-March
Columbus Zoo announces birth of new baby gorilla
Walmart mandating one-way aisles
Woman charged in shooting death of Blue Springs man
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
The Mel Robbins Show
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
DO Try This at Home
Top Stories
Thursday, April 23 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday, April 22 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wednesday, April 22 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, April 21 Overnight Forecast
Video
Tuesday, April 21 Morning Forecast
NFL Draft
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
NFL Draft
KC Blitz
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
Top Stories
Chiefs hope for more late draft success
Video
Top Stories
Chiefs weigh offensive and defensive options in upcoming NFL Draft
Video
The Kansas City Chiefs have the last pick in the NFL Draft for a good reason
Video
SEC poised to break own NFL record for 1st-round draft picks
Eagan’s journey to Springfield: full interview
Video
Living Ozarks
Pet Connection
Tell Me A Story
In This Together
Contests / Events
Weather Tour
Auto Racing Challenge
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
Horoscopes
Lottery
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Professionals
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Search
Search
Search
Bingo Blitz and Feeding America-04/23/20
Keeping Up With The Community
Posted:
Apr 23, 2020 / 09:24 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 23, 2020 / 09:24 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Waynesville students and parents are upset with the district’s online curriculum
Video
Motorcyclist ticketed for violating “Stay at Home” order tells his story, SPD comments on incident
Video
Walmart mandating one-way aisles
Americans would receive $2,000 stimulus check each month through COVID-19 crisis under proposed legislation
City of Springfield creates COVID-19 dashboard, shows latest numbers
Video