Keep My Station

AT&T U-Verse/ DIRECTV is threating to take KOLR 10 off your channel lineup as of 8 p.m. local time, Friday, November 15. If this happens, it’s AT&T, and we want you to know why.

We share your frustration. You have endured AT&T’s interruptions in the past, and so have we. KOLR 10 is working diligently to prevent an interruption. Thus far, AT&T has refused our fair offer, preferring to put your programming in jeopardy.

You pay AT&T U-Verse/ DIRECTV to see KOLR 10, and you should not have to endure an interruption. Below are some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s), with answers, that can clarify this potential loss of KOLR 10 and the steps being taken to keep our programming coming uninterrupted into your homes.

FAQ’s

What’s going on?

A. KOLR10 and AT&T U- Verse/ DIRECTV must renew the contract that allows the cable company to send our programming to you. KOLR 10 has presented our proposal for fair value compensation, based on the value our programming brings you here in Springfield, but AT&T has failed to negotiate in a positive fashion. As a result, the contract may expire on 11/15, and KOLR 10 will not be carried on AT&T U- Verse/ DIRECTV until a new contract is in place.

What about the network programming KOLR 10 carries?

A. That too. Sports, primetime, morning shows, as well as our local news. All our programming will be taken away from you.

What can I do?

A. We value your loyalty as a KOLR 10 viewer, and we feel it’s important to make you aware of this situation. More important, you pay to receive our programming, and it should not be denied to you. Call AT&T U- Verse/ DIRECTV at 800-288-2020, remind them that you have options, and demand that they keep KOLR 10 uninterrupted in your cable package.

Do I have any options?

A. You can receive KOLR 10 using a good quality digital antenna and not lose a moment of our shows. You can also explore offers from other providers, and you might find a much better deal WITHOUT the frequent threats of interruptions you have faced as a AT&T U-Verse/ DIRECTV customer.