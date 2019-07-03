Keep KOZL27 Local

DIRECTV and/or AT&T U-verse subscribers may lose KOLR, KOZL and KRBK on July 2nd. Contact DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse today at 800-288-2020 and tell them: “Keep my KOLR, KOZL and KRBK stations!” You can reach them at DIRECTV / AT&T U-verse Customer Service – 800-288-2020 / 800-531-5000.

Q&A:

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers are at risk of losing their KOLR, KOZL and KRBK stations at 11:59 p.m. local time on July 2, 2019. DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse has yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around the Ozarks.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: If DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse decide not to carry your local KOLR, KOZL and KRBK stations, you would lose your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the remainder of this season’s Big Brother, the NFL & SEC on CBS and new seasons of NCIS and Young Sheldon.

Q: Where will KOLR, KOZL and KRBK programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse customers are at risk of having their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and/or AT&T U-verse?

A: Yes. We have been negotiating, in good faith, to establish a mutually agreeable contract with DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse], proposing fair and reasonable terms for your local KOLR, KOZL and KRBK stations.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they keep your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.