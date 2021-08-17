Who’s out?: Kansas City Chiefs cut roster down to 85 players

ST JOSEPH, MISSOURI – JULY 29: Tight end Evan Baylis #80 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a pass during training camp at Missouri Western State University on July 29, 2021 in St Joseph, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As we get closer to the start of the NFL regular season, teams are required to cut down their rosters weekly starting August 17.

On Tuesday, teams are required to reduce their roster size to 85.

The first round cuts for the Chiefs are:

Evan Baylis – Tight End

Antonio Callaway – Wide Receiver

Manny Patterson – Defensive back

Chad Williams – Wide Receiver

Elijah McGuire – Running back – Injured Reserve

The next round of cuts will have to be made by August 24 and teams will be required to cut down to 80 players.

The deadline for the final round of cuts is August 31. Teams will have to cut down to the 53 players they will have for week 1 of the regular season.