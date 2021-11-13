What the playoff picture looks like if Chiefs beat Raiders in Week 10

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 10: Willie Gay Jr. #50 and Nick Bolton #54 of the Kansas City Chiefs react after sacking Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills during the second half of a game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As it currently stands, the 5-4 Kansas City Chiefs are third in the AFC West and not in the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders sit at the top of the AFC West with 5-3 records with the Chargers currently holding the No. 2 spot in the conference and the Raiders sitting at No. 5.

Now it may be a little early in the season to think about playoffs, but Week 10 is smack in the middle of the season and with the Chiefs’ recent struggles, a guaranteed playoff spot is not as attainable as it once was in the past few years.

With a win over the Raiders on Sunday, Kansas City would move to 6-4 and into the second spot in the division.

The Raiders would fall to 5-4 and into third place in the AFC West barring a Denver Broncos win against the Philadelphia Eagles; then the Raiders would fall into last place.

This Raiders matchup begins a tough and important slate of games for the Chiefs as their next three games are at home against the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and the Raiders once again.

Raiders Week is always an important game for Chiefs Kingdom but this week’s game could set the tone for the rest of the season.

And with the Chiefs having slim odds to host a playoff game in 2021, taking advantage of home games the rest of the regular season will write the story of the second half of this season.