‘We tryna break the record, baby’: Chiefs’ Chris Jones says defensive line is looking for big sack numbers this season

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates their win after the NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — With the addition of defensive lineman Jarran Reed in the offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs have more flexibility in how they use two-time Pro Bowler Chris Jones along the line.

Jones has been a force on the interior for the Chiefs with 7.5 sacks in 2020, bringing his career total to 40.5 since joining Kansas City in 2016.

This offseason, Jones practiced yoga and Pilates in preparation for doing work coming off the edge as a defensive end.

“I felt good rushing off the edge. I know it’s year 6 I’m a little old, I’m a veteran in the room, but I felt so good rushing off the edge,” Jones said. “Having the acquisition of Jarran Reed along this line of scrimmage has freed me up tremendously.”

Jones said that teammates Derrick Nnadi and Tershawn Wharton have improved, adding depth that allows the defensive line to be flexible.

The “Sack Nation” leader has high expectations for the group this upcoming season.

“We tryna break the record, baby,” Jones said. “We tryna break the record. No ifs, and or buts about it, man.”

“We tryna have the best d-line in the league, first and foremost. We tryna be dominate throughout this whole season and we tryna challenge each other day in and day out,” Jones said. “If we do that, this d-line will be where we want to be.”