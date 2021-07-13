Tyler, Texas mayor declares July 12, 2021 as Patrick Mahomes II Day

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, NEVADA – JULY 10: NFL athlete Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter on the 17th hole during round two of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South golf course on July 10, 2020 in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas — The South Tyler Rotary Club, in his home town of Tyler, Texas, honored Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the Service Above Self award for his efforts with the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

Mahomes received the award for his foundation’s work in helping kids in Whitehouse, Texas; Lubbock, Texas and the Kansas City Metro.

Tyler, Texas Mayor Don Warren was also on hand at the rotary club’s meeting to announce July 12, 2021 as Patrick Mahomes II Day.

Whereas, Patrick brings honor and acclaim to our city and to East Texas through his active support of the East Texas Food Bank, and encourages our youth through support of the Boys & Girl Club of East Texas; and Whereas, Patrick brings honor and acclaim to our city and to East Texas through his active support of the East Texas Food Bank, and encourages our youth through support of the Boys & Girl Club of East Texas; and Whereas, Patrick established 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, which is dedicated to improving the lives of children with initiatives that focus on health, wellness, academics, science, the arts, athletics, and children with disabilities; and Whereas, Patrick projects a positive role model of personal, athletic, business, and philanthropic success for all he encounters, both personally and through media exposure; Now Therefore, I, Donald P. Warren, Mayor of the City of Tyler, Texas, do hereby proclaim July 12, 2021, as Patrick L. Mahomes, II Day in the City of Tyler, Texas, and encourage all citizens to celebrate the achievements and service of Patrick today and throughout the year.” Tyler, Texas Mayor Donald Warren Proclamation

Mahomes was unable to attend to receive the honors, but his father Patrick Mahomes Sr. was there in his place.

“He wanted me to tell y’all, ‘Thanks!’ for all the support y’all have given him,” Mahomes Sr. said. “There’s not anywhere that he goes around here that he doesn’t see his jersey.”

KTBB 97.5 Sports Director Bill Coates spoke about his time covering Mahomes as a high school athlete during the ceremony and said one of four athletes that stood out to him as special; Earl Campbell, Reggie McNeill, Cam Newton and Mahomes.

“Pat Jr. was born, God looked down and gave him a lightning bolt for a right arm,” Coates said. “But there is more than that to the story, because it’s one thing to be gifted with that kind of ability, it’s a whole other thing to take that ability and use it.”

Mahomes was also welcomed as an honorary member of the South Tyler Rotary Club.

