Two G.O.A.T.’s: Mahomes, Brady are Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition cover stars

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The two G.O.A.T.’s on the cover of Madden NFL 22 are Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

This is Madden like you’ve never seen it…

It’s a whole new vibe with ALL-NEW Dynamic Gameday



Pre-Order Now: https://t.co/crmTeY1hzH #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/jB15VcSfLK — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 17, 2021

The cover athletes were supposed to be officially released at 9 a.m. Central time on Thursday, June 17, but an ad on the ESPN app was released much earlier.

This is the second appearance on the cover for both Brady and Mahomes. Brady was featured on Madden NFL 18 and Mahomes was the cover star on Madden NFL 20.

In April, leaked images and videos showed the pair filming some sort of promotional material which was rumored to be part of the Madden video game cover.

The Madden 22 cover is probably going to be Mahomes and Brady btw. This was leaked back in April, it's a photo of them shooting a commercial for Madden in Tampa pic.twitter.com/0qlMm69LER — Robert 'Blue Checkmark' Rimpson (@Rimpsanity) June 14, 2021

Brady becomes the first ever Buccaneer to be featured on the cover. Mahomes was the first Chief featured in 2019.

This is the first time two players have shared the cover since Madden NFL 09, which featured Troy Polamalu and Larry Fitzgerald.

Earlier this week, the official @EAMaddenNFL Twitter account posted a video including two goats escaping from a barn and former running back and cover athlete Peyton Hillis catching them.

Even former cover athlete @thepeytonhillis didn’t see this coming…



🐐 6.17.21 | 10am ET 🐐 #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/xiriLClQx3 — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 14, 2021

Madden followed up the post with a picture of Hillis holding the animals posing the question, “What should we name the goats!?” and a picture of the goats leaving the door calling them escape artists.

What should we name the goats⁉️#Madden22 pic.twitter.com/XtdNtZ6JAh — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 14, 2021

Madden NFL 22 will be available for sale on all consoles on _____.