Reports: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid back to work after being hospitalized Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to reports, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has returned to work Tuesday after being hospitalized after Sunday’s loss.

#Chiefs coach Andy Reid has returned to work, per source. Great news after his precautionary trip to the hospital after Sunday's game. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 28, 2021

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Reid’s return via Twitter.

After Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, the Chiefs coach was taken to the hospital after feeling ill. He did not address the media and was taken to University of Kansas Health System for more tests.

Reid was released from the hospital on Monday.

“He is in great spirits, doing well. You guys know him, almost as good as me, and he’s chomping at the bit. He’ll probably be here later today or in the morning to be back at work,” Ted Crews, vice president of communications for the Chiefs said on Monday.

The Chiefs travel to Reid’s former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Sunday to try and get back to a .500 record.