Pro Bowl voting begins! See what Chiefs are on the ballot

A cold front is on the move today and this will bring some changes to the region as we progress through the next 24 hours. As this boundary slides eastward, scattered showers develop so you may want to pack the umbrella just in case. Hit and miss showers are on the table from about mid-morning through later on this evening. Temperatures start off mild too, ahead of the front, with falling temps expected during the afternoon. It'll be a tale of two seasons for our Hump Day with readings in the 60s early with the 40s in store later on. A shower or two is still possible during the early part of the night as the cold front departs but we will quickly clear out as high pressure builds in during the wee hours of our Thursday. As we awaken tomorrow, readings will be much colder, rounding out near freezing. You'll need the heavier jackets once again as even colder air streams into the Ozarks. Highs for our Thursday, even though it will be bright will only be in the 40s. Lows Thursday night into Friday morning tumble back into the 20s which is well below average for this time of November. Winds do begin to turn around from the south as we get into Friday and that will make for a warming trend into the first half of the weekend. A few more clouds move in Saturday ahead of our next disturbance which is slated to arrive on Sunday. Ahead of this one, highs moderate back into the 60s Saturday afternoon which will be just a little above the norm for late November. This cold front tracks through the area on Sunday which brings another shower chance. It's not looking like a washout of a day at all, and in fact, it looks like we'll see a little sunshine. Monday will be drier and much colder with highs falling back into the lower and middle 40s. Overnight lows once again will dip into the 20s so keep those winter coats out. High pressure holds through early Thanksgiving week keeping the sunshine and quiet conditions around both Monday and Tuesday. If you have any plans to travel, it's not looking too bad, at least regionally.

