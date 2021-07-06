Patrick Mahomes to host free clinics for football coaches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes inks a deal with USA Football to host three football coaching clinics this summer.
According to ESPN, Webb City High School coach John Roderique and Rockwood Summit High School coach Mike Bellars will lead the clinics. The idea is to show coaches the best way to teach athletes based on age and skill level.
The free coaching clinics will be held in the following dates and locations:
- July 27
- Olathe, Kan.
- July 31
- Web City, Mo.
- Aug 7
- Kansas City, Mo.
Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies foundation is also providing $2,000 grants to 15 youth football leagues.