Patrick Mahomes ahead of schedule recovering from foot surgery; Expected to participate in Chiefs OTA’s

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws the ball in warmups prior to the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is ahead of schedule as he rehabs from surgery to correct turf toe, according to a new report. The Chief’s quarterback is also expected to participate in the team’s OTA’s that begin May 25th.

James Palmer, a reporter for the NFL Network tweeted the update Friday afternoon.

Palmer tweeted that he will “do some stuff” and then be fully ready to go for training camp.

Mahomes has shared some of his rehab workouts with followers on Instagram. It doesn’t look like he’s holding back while testing his foot.

Mahomes had surgery in February to repair the foot injury that plagued him during the playoffs last season. He suffered a tear in the plantar plate, the two bones and ligaments that stabilize the big toe. He was expected to need several months of rehab.

He was spotted at the Masters without a walking boot last month, and also tossed the football to former NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer ahead of the race at Kansas Speedway.

