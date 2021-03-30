NFL approves 17 game season; Chiefs to face Packers

KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 25: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs is introduced to the fans before the game against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium on September 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — In a virtual league meeting on Tuesday, the National Football League approved the addition of a 17th game to the regular season and removal of one pre-season game starting in 2021.

“This is a monumental moment in NFL history,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans.”

The decision comes after the collective bargaining agreement was ratified at the beginning of 2020.

According to the NFL, the additional game will feature AFC vs NFC teams that finished in the same place within their division the previous season.

Washington Football Team at Buffalo BillsNew York Giants at Miami Dolphins
Dallas Cowboys at New England PatriotsPhiladelphia Eagle at New York Jets
Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh SteelersLos Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens
Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland BrownsSan Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals
New Orleans Saints at Tennessee TitansTampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts
Carolina Panthers at Houston TexansAtlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars
Green Bay Packers at Kansas City ChiefsChicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles ChargersDetroit Lions at Denver Broncos

The AFC West will be matched up with the NFC North setting up a Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers matchup for the first time at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The only other time the teams faced each other while Mahomes’ was in the league, he did not play due to injury.

Along with the added game, all 32 teams will play internationally at least once every eight years starting in 2022. The NFL’s focus on expanding the league internationally includes Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America and the United Kingdom.

