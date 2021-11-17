Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after getting swagger back against Raiders

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a huge win over the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday night, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ best performance of the season earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 41-14 win over their division rivals on the road behind his 406 passing yards and 5 touchdowns.

The former NFL MVP completed 70% of his passes and had a passer rating of 127.6

AFC Player of the Week

Offensive: Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs

Defensive: Xavien Howard – Miami Dolphins

Special Teams: E.J. Speed – Indianapolis Colts

NFC Player of the Week

Offensive: Deebo Samuel – San Francisco 49ers

Defensive: Darius Slay – Philadelphia Eagles

Special Teams: Zane Gonazlez – Carolina Panthers

With his performance, Mahomes had his third game of his career throwing 400+ yards and 5+ touchdowns, joining Hall of Fame quarterbacks Peyton Manning, Dan Marino and Joe Montana as the only players to do so.

This is the second time this season Mahomes has earned the honor. The first coming after a week 1 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

In his career, Mahomes has received the award 7 times:

2018 – Week 1, Week 2

2019 – Week 2

2020 – Week 3, Week 8

2021 – Week 1, Week 10

In week 9, Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

The Chiefs (6-4) return to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to host the red-hot Dallas Cowboys before going into their bye week.