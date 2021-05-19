Mahomes, Kelce top skill position rankings, Hill cracks top five, per Pro Football Focus

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 13: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Nick Allegretti #73 celebrate a touchdown by Kelce against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pro Football Focus has released their rankings for the top skill position players ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

Two Kansas City Chiefs players are at the top of their respective position rankings and it is not much of a shock who they are.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

For the third year in a row, Mahomes sits atop the list of signal callers heading into a seaons.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to their second consecutive Super Bowl appearance last season and although they were unable to repeat, his newly revamped offensive line will do their best so he can lead them to a third.

Top 10 Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs Tom Brady – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Aaron Rodgers – Green Bay Packers Russell Wilson – Seattle Seahawks Deshaun Watson – Houston Texans Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens Matt Ryan – Atlanta Falcons Baker Mayfield – Cleveland Browns

*Full Quarterback List

Mahomes’ favorite target Kelce joins his quarterback as the top ranked player in their respective position.

Over the last five seasons, Kelce’s 2,639 receiving yards after the catch are over 400 more yards than any other tight end or wide receiver in the NFL. Only Golden Tate and Jarvis Landry have forced more missed tackles over that same span. His knack for getting open paired with that after-the-catch ability makes him the most dangerous receiving threat at the tight end position the league has to offer right now. Pro Football Focus

Every year, the argument for best tight end usually falls between Kelce and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Kelce’s dominance paired with Kittle’s injury last season have the Chiefs tight end the edge in this year’s rankings.

In what some might see as a surprise, rookie tight end Kyle Pitts for the Atlanta Falcons is ranked fourth on the list without having played an NFL snap.

Top 10 Tight Ends

Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs George Kittle – San Francisco 49ers Darren Waller – Las Vegas Raiders Kyle Pitts – Atlanta Falcons Dallas Goedert – Philadelphia Eagles Mark Andrews – Baltimore Ravens T.J. Hockenson – Detroit Lions Mike Gesicki – Miami Dolphins Rob Gronkowski – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Hunter Henry – New England Patriots

*Full Tight End List

Ranking the best wide receivers in the league will have people talking 52 weeks out of the year.

Chiefs wide out Tyreek Hill cracked the top five of Pro Football Focus’ list and sits at the third spot.

Hill sits behind Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams and Arizona Cardinals receiver Deandre Hopkins.

The Cheetah is consistently in conversations for the best deep threat in the league and the fastest player overall in the NFL.

Hill has 56 catches, 2,230 yards and 25 touchdowns on targets of more than 20 yards over the last 4 years. That puts him first in all those statistical categories. He entered the league five years ago.

Top 10 Wide Receivers

Davante Adams – Green Bay Packers Deandre Hopkins – Arizona Cardinals Tyreek Hill – Kansas City Chiefs Allen Robinson II – Chicago Bears Julio Jones – Atlanta Falcons A.J. Brown – Tennessee Titans Michael Thomas – New Orleans Saints Stefon Diggs – Buffalo Bills Adam Thielen – Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson – Minnesota Vikings

*Full Wide Receiver List

On the running backs list, you’ll have to go down to No. 28 to find Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

CEH burst onto the scene in week 1 of the 2020 regular season, but failed to produce at a consistent enough level to be among the leagues top backs.

Keep in mind, Edwards-Helaire is entering just his second year in the league and in Andy Reid’s offense where he is sure to find creative ways to include the LSU products moving forward.

Top 10 Running Backs

Derrick Henry – Tennessee Titans Dalvin Cook – Minnesota Vikings Christian McCaffrey – Carolina Panthers Nick Chubb – Cleveland Browns Alvin Kamara – New Orleans Saints Aaron Jones – Green Bay Packers Saquon Barkley – New York Giants Chris Carson – Seattle Seahawks Josh Jacobs – Las Vegas Raiders Kareem Hunt – Cleveland Browns

*Full Running Backs List