Lamar Jackson finally leads Ravens over Chiefs 36-35

Baltimore Ravens running back Devonta Freeman, left, rushes past Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson finally beat Patrick Mahomes, using his legs to rush for 107 yards and scoring twice, including flipping into the end zone for the winning score as Baltimore defeated Kansas City 36-35 Sunday night.

Jackson was 0-3 against the Chiefs, and he needed all of his multiple skills to break through to hand Mahomes his first loss in September after 11 victories. The matchup of NFL MVPs — Mahomes in 2018, Jackson the next year — was a wild affair from the start.

And the Ravens needed a fumble by Clyde Edwards-Helaire as Kansas City was marching into field goal range to clinch it.

With Jackson leading the Ravens’ 251 yards rushing and throwing for 239 and a score, Baltimore ensured that all four AFC North teams would have 1-1 records. Kansas City, which allowed 481 yards and gained 405, also is 1-1 in the rugged AFC West.

The dynamic Jackson twice got into the end zone to his right with dives — well, the last TD was more of a vault. Twice the Ravens misfired on 2-point conversions, but Jackson’s 2-yard run on fourth down after Edwards-Helaire fumbled secured the victory.