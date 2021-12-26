Kelce-less Chiefs start strong against Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire celebrates as he scores scoring on a touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

(AP)– Patrick Mahomes sure didn’t need tight end Travis Kelce on the Kansas City Chiefs’ opening series against Pittsburgh.

Mahomes was 7 of 8 for 58 yards and connected with six different targets in a 14-play, 83-yard touchdown drive. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire bounced off Robert Spillane and into the end zone to give the Chiefs a 7-0 lead.

Kelce is among three starters that were ruled out early Sunday when they failed to test out of COVID-19 protocols. The Chiefs also are missing leading tackler Nick Bolton and starting right tackle Lucas Niang.