Kansas City Chiefs hopes to match Titans running game on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The name Marion Motley may not ring a bell but he should. He is one of the first African Americans to play professional football in the modern era.

Motley ran for the Browns in the late 40s and 50s. So why are we mentioning him? Well, when asked for a comparison for current Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, Motley was head coach Andy Reid’s response.

Motley stood 6’1″ and weighed 232 pounds. Henry is 6’3″ and weighs 238 pounds.

“The main thing is just coming in with a good mentality, just wanting to make the tackle, can’t be afraid,” said Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill. “Like Derrick Henry is just, let’s just say 250 or something like that. I’m over here at 200 pounds. I know I have to bring it a little bit more.”

Andy Reid doesn’t want to count out the play action threat of Ryan Tannehill.

“I don’t ever slight away from the ability of the quarterback too, because he’s a good football player and they’ve got an experienced offensive line and those receivers are strong players, but, listen, they base this thing around the runner. To do what he is doing right now and us to be able to witness that is something special,” Reid said.

The Chiefs may not match the running game of the Titans but Orlando Brown would sure like too.

“Always looking forward to being able to run the ball and whatever Coach Reid calls we’re going to execute at the highest level but Derrick Henry is a great running back,” Brown said. He’s literally probably the best running back in the NFL right now, so, I’m sure our defense has a great plan, but, we look forward to executing as an offensive line.”

Chiefs will need good execution on both sides to leave Nashville with a win.