KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 17: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes the snap at the line of scrimmage ageist the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are going up against the Cleveland Browns Sunday.

During the first half, the Chiefs have been dragging behind with only 10 points on the board. The Cleveland Browns were in the lead in the first quarter with 22 points.

However, the Chiefs bring home a win with 33 to 29. They trailed by nine with only ten minutes left before scoring 13 points to take to lead.