Josh Gordon promoted to 53-man roster, available Sunday vs Bills

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 03: Wide receiver Josh Gordon #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field before taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to reports, wide receiver Josh Gordon has been promoted to the Kansas City Chiefs 53-man roster and will be available to play on Sunday when they host the Buffalo Bills.

Gordon was reinstated by the NFL two weeks ago and he signed with the Chiefs practice squad the same day.

Now official. Josh Gordon is set to make his re-debut Sunday. https://t.co/vNwlzkwp9F — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2021

“Flash” has dealt with several suspensions for failing to comply with the league’s substance abuse policy.

Gordon was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in in 2012. He posted a career year in 2013 with 87 receptions for 1,646 yards and 9 touchdowns.

He last played in 2019 with the Seattle Seahawks.

Gordon joins Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson in wide receiver room and will look to make an impact catching passes from Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday Night Football. Both teams average 33.5 points per game.