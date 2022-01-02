INACTIVES: What Chiefs players won’t be suiting up vs. Bengals

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, several key Kansas City Chiefs like TE Travis Kelce and LB Willie Gay did not play because of COVID protocols.

Since then, they have been cleared from protocol and will be returning this week to play vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

These Chiefs will not be playing in Cincinnati.

QB Shane Buechele

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

CB DeAndre Baker

OL Kyle Long

OT Prince Tega Wanogho

Edwards-Helaire was ruled out on Saturday with a shoulder injury. He left the Steelers game early because of the same injury.

RBs Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore have been stepping in with quality play to replace CEH.