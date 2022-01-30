SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– At the half, the Kansas City Chiefs are leading the Cincinnati Bengals 21-10.

Patrick Mahomes has thrown 3 touchdown passes, with 201 yards total. He has thrown 18/21 so far. Receiver Tyreek Hill has caught for 78 yards and is responsible for one of KC’s three touchdown pass completions.

Bengals have had more trouble with the Chiefs defense. Joe Burrow has thrown one touchdown pass to Samaje Perine for a 41-yard score. Burrow has gained 101 yards total.

Kansas City is seeing a similar first half to when the two teams met on January 2, when the Chiefs lost 31-34 despite holding a 28-17 lead going into the half.

In both games, the Chiefs have come into the second half holding an 11-point lead.

Catch the rest of the game LIVE on KOLR10!