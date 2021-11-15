‘Got my swagger back:’ Video turned into a secret weapon for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

LAS VEGAS — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce dropped a hint during a post game interview following the Chiefs 41-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday night.

“I got my swagger back, ahhhhhhh,” Kelce said while shaking his shoulders to wrap up his post game interview with ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

The message began with a tip from a quarterback on the Chiefs practice squad. The theme quickly spread through practice and the locker room.

“Shane Buechele came up to me and showed me this video with this kid and he was saying ‘I got my swagger back.’ That was kinda my motto this week,” Mahomes said. “And I think the whole team kinda got the swag back and we’re gonna try to keep that thing rolling.”

The moment came following a Division 2 State Championship in Detroit in 2014. Jah’wuan Nelson got his swagger back during the game, and everyone knew it after that interview.

Mahomes said he identified with Nelson and the video as soon as he watched it.

“He [Buechele] showed it to me in the QB room we were watching film Monday or Tuesday. ‘Cuz I was saying I need to get my swag back, and he showed me that video. That was like the mojo, the video of the week.”

When asked if there was a single moment that stood out from Sunday’s game that made it seem different from others this season, Mahomes had this to say.

“I think it was in pregame. You could just feel the energy from the guys. I mean everyone was ready to go this game,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs will need to harness that swagger and be ready for another week because the Dallas Cowboys land at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Nov. 21. Kickoff is 3:25 p.m.