KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Cassel is campaigning to replace newly-retired Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cassel, who spent four seasons as Brady’s back up in New England, played four season with the Chiefs.

In 48 games with Kansas City, Cassel threw for 9,549 passing yards, 59 touchdowns and 44 interceptions.

During the 2008 season with the Patriots, Brady suffered a torn ACL in the home opener against Kansas City and Cassel was left in charge of commanding the huddle and helped lead the team to a 10-5 record.

“Just putting this out there. @Buccaneers, I’ve never officially retired and did well the last time I stepped in for @TomBrady,” Cassel wrote on Twitter.

Despite their record, the Patriots missed the playoffs and Cassel joined the Chiefs the following season.

His first season with the Chiefs, they went 4-12 and threw 16 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

A season later, he led the Chiefs to a 10-6 record and an AFC West division title before losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round.

Cassel was released by Kansas City following the 2012 season and a 2-14 record. The ensuing season saw the beginning of the Andy Reid era in Kansas City.

The former seventh-round draft pick went on to play for the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions before “unofficially” retiring in 2018.