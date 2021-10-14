Former Chiefs defensive end Tamba Hali inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, MP – JANUARY 15: Outside linebacker Tamba Hali #91 of the Kansas City Chiefs enters the field during pre game introductions before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Tamba Hali, a former defensive end for the Kansas City Chiefs, joined elite company in the state as part of the newest class inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

Hali spent 12 years with the Chiefs earning six consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2010-2015.

We are very thankful FOR BEING INDUCTED INTO the MISSOURI SPORTS HALL OF FAME. TO YESHUAH HAMASHIACH BE THE GLORY. pic.twitter.com/07DEhqBQDq — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) October 13, 2021

The Penn State product is the all-time franchise leader in quarterback hits with 159 and sits second in forced fumbles (33) and sacks (89.5) behind the late Derrick Thomas.

“We are thankful for being inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. To Yeshuah Hamashiach be the glory,” Hali wrote on Twitter.

Born in Liberia, Hali moved to the United States at 10 years old and began playing football. He attended Penn State and eventually was drafted in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

Hali spent his entire career in Kansas City and helped the team make the playoffs six times.