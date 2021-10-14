Former Chiefs defensive end Tamba Hali inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Tamba Hali, a former defensive end for the Kansas City Chiefs, joined elite company in the state as part of the newest class inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
Hali spent 12 years with the Chiefs earning six consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2010-2015.
The Penn State product is the all-time franchise leader in quarterback hits with 159 and sits second in forced fumbles (33) and sacks (89.5) behind the late Derrick Thomas.
“We are thankful for being inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. To Yeshuah Hamashiach be the glory,” Hali wrote on Twitter.
Born in Liberia, Hali moved to the United States at 10 years old and began playing football. He attended Penn State and eventually was drafted in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft.
Hali spent his entire career in Kansas City and helped the team make the playoffs six times.