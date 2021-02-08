Donor still giving PETA $100k after ‘100% unfair’ penalty takes away Mathieu interception

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs is wrapped up by Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of the game in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An anonymous donor is giving $100,000 to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, despite a referee call that technically got the person off the hook.

PETA announced on Jan. 5 that the donor would offer the sum if Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu came up with an interception in Super Bowl LV. He would have had one too, if not for a defensive holding call away from the play.

In the second quarter, Brady attempted a pass to Leonard Fournette. The Buccaneer couldn’t hold on, bobbling the ball into the hands of Mathieu. However, Chiefs’ Charvarius Ward was caught briefly grabbing at the shoulders of K.J. Brent. Ward was penalized, and the interception turned into a Buccaneers first down.

A statement from PETA said the donor thought the call was “100% unfair,” and promised to donate the money anyway because “the dogs didn’t deserve that call and neither did Tyrann.”

As if starring in two viral PETA videos to help dogs weren’t enough, Tyrann Mathieu has now scored a donation that will help PETA spay and neuter dogs for free, provide ones who would otherwise freeze with sturdy doghouses, and give away straw bedding that provides these animals with some insulation against the bitter cold. This winter will be a little less cold for neglected “backyard dogs,” thanks to Tyrann—PETA’s MVP for helping the Most Vulnerable Pups. PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange

Mathieu has been a long time supporter of PETA, taking part in two previous campaigns raising awareness about the dangers of extreme temperatures as they pertain to keeping pets.

The “Honey Badger’s” efforts earned him the PETA Humanitarian Award in 2020. He was presented the award by teammate Patrick Mahomes.