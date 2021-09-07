Coach Reid: Mathieu still in protocol, team nears 100% vaccination

ST JOSEPH, MISSOURI – JULY 30: Safety Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks on the field before training camp at Missouri Western State University on July 30, 2021 in St Joseph, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Less than a week away from the season opener against the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the team is nearing 100% vaccination.

“We’re right there. We’re right at the top. There aren’t many that aren’t vaccinated. I’ll just put it that way,” Reid said. “I’m not sure what we’re supposed to say and not say on that, but we’re just about 100 percent.”

As of September 3, the NFL said the vaccination for the entire league is at 93% with teams like the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporting to be 100% vaccinated.

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu currently sits in the COVID-19 protocol after testing positive last week.

According to league rules, Mathieu can return to the team after two consecutive negative tests within 24 hours of each and he is asymptomatic.

“We just have to wait that out and see where he’s at. I’ll know more as we go on,” Reid said. “I knew that was going to be the first question, though.”

The rematch of division round opponents from last year will kickoff at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, September 12.

“I’m probably speaking for all of us that after watching this weekend with the college games, it was pretty amazing. I mean it was goosebump-ish so you watch that and the people were into it. I almost felt like they were kind of let out of camps and we have freedom again here that they can go to these games. It was very exciting,” Reid said.