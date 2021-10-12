Chiefs place RB Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve, activate RB Derrick Gore

ST JOSEPH, MISSOURI – JULY 28: Running back Derrick Gore #40 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs up field during training camp at Missouri Western State University on July 28, 2021 in St Joseph, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have placed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve after he hurt his knee against the Buffalo Bills Sunday night.

Along with the move, the team waived wide receiver Duarice Fountain and activated running back Derrick Gore and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho to the active roster.

Gore showed flashes of his running ability during the preseason rushing for 86 yards in three games.

Edwards-Helaire went down in the third quarter of Sunday’s game after catching a short pass and gaining a first down.

He was helped off the field by his teammates and was ruled out for the rest of the game and was determined to have an MCL sprain.

Gore will join Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon as the top backfield options for a struggling 2-3 Chiefs team.

Earlier Tuesday, the team signed Elijah McGuire to the practice squad.