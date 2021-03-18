Chiefs offseason tracker, new contracts and departures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs fell one win short of repeating as Super Bowl Champions. Now, the NFL offseason begins and here we will be keeping track of all transactions as the Chiefs look to get back to the Super Bowl for a third consecutive year.
|Acquisitions
|Position
|Deal
|Joe Thuney
|Offensive Lineman
|5 years – $80 million
|Darrel Williams
|Running Back
|1 year – $2.13 million
|Andrew Wylie
|Offensive Lineman
|RFA Tender
|Taco Charlton
|Defensive End
|1 year
|Byron Pringle
|Wide Receiver
|RFA Tender
|Departures
|Position
|Destination
|Anthony Sherman
|Fullback
|Retirement
|Eric Fisher
|Tackle
|Released –
|Mitchell Schwartz
|Tackle
|Released –
|Austin Reiter
|Center
|Free Agent –
|Damien Williams
|Running Back
|Released –
Notable Chiefs Free Agents:
Sammy Watkins – Wide Receiver
Daniel Sorensen – Safety
Bashaud Breeland – Cornerback
Demarcus Robinson – Wide Receiver
Le’Veon Bell – Running Back
Charvarius Ward – Cornerback
Kelechi Osemele – Offensive Lineman
Alex Okafor – Defensive End
|Notable Free Agents
|Position
|Alejandro Villanueva
|Offensive Lineman
|Kenny Golladay
|Wide Receiver
|Patrick Peterson
|Cornerback
|A.J. Bouye
|Cornerback
|Kyle Van Noy
|Linebacker
|Malcolm Butler
|Cornerback
|Alex Smith
|Quarterback
|David Andrews
|Offensive Lineman
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|Wide Receiver
|Around the League
|Position
|Team
|Bud Dupree
|Linebacker
|Tennessee Titans
|Janoris Jenkins
|Cornerback
|Tennessee Titans
|Yannick Ngakoue
|Defensive End
|Las Vegas Raiders
|John Brown
|Wide Receiver
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Jonnu Smith
|Tight End
|New England Patriots
|Hunter Henry
|Tight End
|New England Patriots
|Kendrick Bourne
|Wide Receiver
|New England Patriots
|Nelson Agholor
|Wide Receiver
|New England Patriots
|Cam Newton
|Quarterback
|New England Patriots
|Matt Judon
|Linebacker
|New England Patriots
|Shaquill Barrett
|Linebacker
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Rob Gronkowski
|Tight End
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Dak Prescott
|Quarterback
|Dallas Cowboys
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|Quarterback
|Washington Football Team
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Wide Receiver
|Buffalo Bills
|Trent Williams
|Tackle
|San Francisco 49ers
|AJ Green
|Wide Receiver
|Arizona Cardinals
|J.J. Watt
|Defensive End
|Arizona Cardinals
|Tyrod Taylor
|Quarterback
|Houston Texans
|Ronald Darby
|Cornerback
|Denver Broncos
|Corey Linsley
|Center
|Los Angeles Chargers