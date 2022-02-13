KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs are unsure if offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will return to its staff for the 2022 season.

Bieniemy is expected to meet with head coach Andy Reid soon to discuss his future with the team. Bieniemy’s one-year contract is set to expire, which has been in the case in the past few seasons.

The talented offensive playcaller has been interviewed or been requested to be interviewed by 15 NFL teams since 2018 and has not come away with any public head coaching offers.

This offseason, he interviewed for the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans head coaching positions.

Schefter reports that Bieniemy has been weighing his coaching options in the college realm or considered taking a year off after a season where the Chiefs fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship.

Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka was recently hired as the offensive coordinator of the New York Giants, which places more emphasis on the Chiefs retaining as much current staff as they can.

Bieniemy has been on the Chiefs’ staff since 2013, holding offensive coordinator duties since 2018, helping KC’s offensive resurgence with Alex Smith, and assisting with the development of the Chiefs’ star offensive players Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.