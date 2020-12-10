Chiefs head down to Miami, no time to reminiscence ahead of critical AFC matchup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four score and 7 years in the year 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs went down to Miami and won Super Bowl LIV. Fast forward to December 2020, the Chiefs head to Miami for critical AFC matchup.

And just like us, remembering all the good times from the Super Bowl win earlier this year.

“Listen, I probably won’t go there too much. I mean, I was locked down in a hotel when I was there and trying to get ready for the game,” Coach Andy Reid said. The game and all was great, but two different scenarios. We’ve got an in-season game. There’s not all the glitz and glamour that there is for a Super Bowl, and we’re playing a good football team and we’ve got to do the same thing that we did before. You’ve got to focus in on them and make sure that you’ve covered all the bases. They’re too good not to.”

“I’m sure it will, but at the same time we’re going down there to face a really good football team,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “So, as quickly as you get those memories you have to let those things go, because it’s going to take everything we have to beat a very good Miami Dolphins football team.”

Yes, the tenets of the stadium for Super Bowl LIV are one of the surprises of the season. The Dolphins are 8-4 and a defense ranking 2nd in points given up.

“You can see it in how those guys are playing. They’re one of the top defenses in the league and that’s maybe why. They play hard, aggressive, definitely maximizing everything he’s got there,” Reid said.

“I think they’re unique in their packages and what they do. I think they blitz in some varied ways,” wide receiver Mecole Hardman said. “They’ve got some good guys on the back-end, some good guys up front as well. It’s going to be a good overall challenge for us.”

Dolphins Coach Brian Flores was a defensive assistant in New England when the Patriots played the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game in 2019. Impressed then, more impressed now.

“They’re better, they’re confident, they play hard,” Flores said. “They execute. They got a little bit of a killer instinct. Mahomes’ got it, Kelce’s got it. Mathieu defensively, Jones, when they smell blood in the water they go after you.”

So, the stakes aren’t as high, but this game goes a long way toward determining the Chiefs playoff run toward another Super Bowl.