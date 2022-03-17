KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another Kansas City Chiefs free agent is moving on. Wide receiver Byron Pringle is expected to sign with the Chicago Bears, reports say.

The Bears have offered Pringle a one-year, $6 million deal, including $4 million guaranteed, ESPN‘s Adam Schefter reports.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted the Kansas City connection with this new signing as the Chicago Bears’ new general manager is Ryan Poles, the Chiefs’ former executive director of player personnel.

Pringle, a Kansas State product, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2018, following the NFL draft.

He enjoyed his best statistical year during his time with the Chiefs in 2021 hauling in 42 catches for 568 yards and 5 touchdowns.

He scored two touchdowns in the AFC Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pringle spent time as the Chiefs’ main kick returner during his tenure with the team. He returned 25 kicks for 621 yards in 2021.