LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons was released from custody Thursday after turning himself in to authorities in Las Vegas earlier in the day.

Lammons was booked and processed before posting bond and being released from custody.

A warrant for his arrest was issued after police named him as a suspect in the beating of a man at Drai’s After Hours at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino before the Pro Bowl on Feb. 6.

Police say Alvin Kamara, who plays for the New Orleans Saints, and two other men were also involved in the attack.

The victim suffered a broken eye socket and could not keep his eye open in the hospital, according to reports.

Las Vegas Police reviewed the video of the incident, saying it shows Kamara pushing the victim and punching him in the face, according to a police report.

“As [the victim] is on the ground, Kamara continues punching him three more times,” the report said. “Three others, from Kamara’s group, join in and begin stomping [the victim] in the face, chest and legs.”

Security officers then escorted Kamara and his group into a waiting SUV and leave, police said.

Lammons and Kamara are each charged with one count of battery resulting in serious bodily harm.

Lammons is scheduled to be back in court on March 8. If convicted of the crime he faces up to 5-years in prison.