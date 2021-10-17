Bet the over? Chiefs, Washington face off with bad defenses

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (54) and safety Daniel Sorensen (49) defend during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and Washington head into their matchup this weekend with two of the worst defenses in the NFL.

No teams have allowed more points this season and they’re both coming off allowing 30-plus points last week. It’s no wonder the game has the highest over/under point total of Week 6 at 55½.

But Kansas City and Washington also have turnover-prone offenses.

The Chiefs are tied for the most turnovers in the league after two fumbles and two interceptions last week.

Washington’s defense is perhaps in the most trouble facing Patrick Mahomes with the quarterback looking to atone for his recent mistakes.