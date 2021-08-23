And then there were 80: Chiefs cut roster after preseason week 2

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Taco Charlton (94) lines up against the New York Jets during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are another week closer to the start of the regular season which means more players will be cut around the NFL as teams chisel down to the 53-man roster for the regular season.

NFL teams are required to cut 5 players this week by Tuesday, August 24, to get the roster down to 80 players ahead of the third preseason game.

Defensive End Taco Charlton – Released

Defensive Back Will Parks – Released

Guard Bryan Witzmann – Released

Linebacker Riley Cole – Waived

Quarterback Anthony Gordon – Waived

#ChiefsKindom Thank you for embracing me 🤞🏿 – 🌮 — Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) August 23, 2021

The final deadline to cut down to 53 players is on August 31 following the third preseason game.