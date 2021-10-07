AFC Championship rematch: Bills return to Arrowhead to take on Chiefs

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs stands on the field after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 260 days after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship to advance to their second consecutive Super Bowl, the two teams meet again in a week 5 matchup under different circumstances.

The Chiefs and the Bills are tied for first in the NFL in points per game at 33.5, but defensively, Buffalo remains at the top spot, while the Chiefs are 31st.

“That’s all it is, it’s Week 5,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. “I would assume that they’re thinking the same thing. Everybody wants to make this big deal about the AFC Championship rematch, and I get that’s what it is. But it’s a new year and this team’s different than last year and their team’s different than last year.”

For the past few years, the Bills and Chiefs have been some of the premier offenses in the league led by Allen and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Bills enter the week 5 matchup 3-1, having shutout two teams so far this season, meanwhile, the Chiefs have struggled defensively and sit at 2-2 after a win against the Philadelphia Eagles and bottom of the AFC West.

“We haven’t dug ourselves out of a hole yet we’re still not in first place in the AFC West and we have to build and build and win football games,” Mahomes said. “We have a nice test this next week playing the Bills with how well they’re playing. We have to do it Sunday at Arrowhead.”

Both teams enter with “just another game” mindsets, but their last meeting left a bad taste for Buffalo.

“I mean of course we hated the way that it ended last year,” Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. “Anybody with any competitive nature would hate the way that it ended. But it’s a big game because it’s the next game, and it’s the same way that we approached all the games previous to this. So, I wouldn’t make it more than what it is and we aren’t doing that. What we’re making it is the next game, and we gotta come out and execute and play better than we did the last time we played ’em.”

Fans will be watching yet another matchup between Allen and Mahomes, two of the strongest arm talents in the league.

And although talks of a throw-off between the two gunslingers have stalled, their arms and QB-talent will be on display on national television on Sunday night.

“What you see with Josh as he gets better and better every single year, is he’s not satisfied with where he’s at. He works through his throwing motion, he works on his feet, he does different types of stuff to give himself an edge and I think that’s what all the best quarterbacks do,” Mahomes said. “… They put a lot on him, they make a lot of checks at the line of scrimmage to make all the right decisions, throw the ball, run the ball, do all that different types of stuff. I think that’s what’s put them at this level where they’re a dominant team. He’s definitely gotten better and better each and every year and I’m sure we’ll have lots of battles as both of our careers go on.”

Allen recognizes the rivalry between himself and Mahomes, but says his focus is to get better every game and until someone knocks the Chiefs out of the playoffs, they are the standard of the AFC.

“I got the utmost respect for Pat and his game and really as a person, too. He’s an amazing human being and you see him on the field he makes some unbelievable plays,” Allen said. “One of the, if not the best quarterback in the league right now so I got a lot of praise for him and anytime you play that team, they’re never out of it.”

The Bills and Chiefs will face off at Arrowhead at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday Night Football.