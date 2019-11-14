Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Regional News
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Kids Read School Menus
Elections
Top Stories
Two killed in car accident on US 71
Report says Missouri sees more new cases of lung cancer than most states
Joplin police looking for wife of man’s body found inside a freezer
California high school shooting injures at least 7
Video
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
KOLRful Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Border Report Tour
Video Center
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
The Big Game
SEC Football
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Playoff berth on the line for Evangel at Baker
Top Stories
Lady Bears excited for reunion with OU’s Stiles
Rogersville celebrates six on signing day
Bears continue improvement, top Cleveland State
1-8 Bears vow to stay positive
Veterans Voices
Report It
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Home For The Holidays
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
CMA Awards
Hispanic Heritage Month
Lone Star NYE 2020
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Bladesmithing-11/14/19
Kallie Koester
Posted:
Nov 14, 2019 / 11:45 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 14, 2019 / 11:45 AM CST
Trending Stories
California high school shooting injures at least 7
Meteor that streaked over Missouri weighed about 220 pounds
SPS proposes shorter Winter Break, school calendar changes
Joplin police looking for wife of man’s body found inside a freezer
Pro Football Challenge