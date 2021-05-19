Joplin Tornado

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Where are Joplin’s ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ recipients now?
Gallery
Strip club in Las Vegas to host pop-up COVID vaccination clinic, offer perks to fully vaccinated guests
Crowd capacity and face mask changes now in place for St. Louis Cardinals games
Video
Mother of 2 shot to death at vigil for friend killed less than 24 hours earlier
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Sea Bear
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday, May 19 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, May 18 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Mavis & Daisy
Video
Tuesday, May 18 Morning Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
Crowd capacity and face mask changes now in place for St. Louis Cardinals games
Video
Naturals beat Cardinals in series opener
Video
Four first half goals lead Catholic past Branson
Video
Davis shines in Catholic district semifinal shutout
Video
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Joplin Tornado
The story of hope and the cross that stood after the Joplin tornado
Video
Where are Joplin’s ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ recipients now?
Gallery
Joplin Tornado Before & After Pictures
Trending Stories
Protests at Springfield school board meeting over diversity training
Video
Social media post about Illinois student assaulted, bullied in gym class goes viral
Video
Missouri man indicted for covering up cattle fraud scheme by killing Wisconsin brothers
Video
Suspect in officer-involved shooting still at large
Video
Special session could be on the horizon for Missouri lawmakers to fund the state’s Medicaid program
Video